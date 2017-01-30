Maine Bureau of Insurance Obtains Nea...

Maine Bureau of Insurance Obtains Nearly $970,000 in Recoveries for Consumers and Businesses in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: State of Maine

Maine residents made 6,007 calls to the Maine Bureau of Insurance in 2016 and filed 790 complaints related to a wide range of insurance-related issues. Investigations into some of those complaints resulted in $969,769 in recovered funds, according to Maine Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Sun Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC