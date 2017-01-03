Maine Brewers' Guild to host second annual New England Craft Brew Summit
Following up on their 2016 success, the Maine Brewers' Guild will host the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit, on March 31, 2017, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine. Sponsorship and speaking opportunities are now available, and the Summit is accepting applications online until January 31, 2017.
