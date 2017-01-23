Looking for the next Young Stars of Maine

Looking for the next Young Stars of M...

For more than 50 years, Bay Chamber Concerts has awarded prizes to Maine students who have made a significant commitment to their musical studies. There are seven prizes of $1,000 in categories for soloists and jazz ensembles age 12 through 25. All instruments are welcome.

