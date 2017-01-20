LePage's threat to ax state welfare funding has city leaders worried

Officials in Maine's largest cities worry that Gov. Paul LePage's proposal to eliminate a decades-old welfare program would blow million-dollar holes in their budgets and put thousands of poor Mainers at risk of going hungry or losing their homes. LePage's proposal could just be a bargaining chip in what is sure to be a long and bitter battle over the fate of the next state budget - but some still say it's dangerous.

