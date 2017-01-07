LePage unveils 2-year, $6.8 billion Maine budget
Republican Gov. Paul LePage proposed a two-year, $6.8 billion budget Friday that would reduce Maine's income and corporate taxes while cutting about 500 state jobs and changing school funding. LePage said his goal is "mitigating the severe damage" done by citizen initiatives such as the minimum wage hike.
