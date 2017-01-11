LePage takes message to cordial outle...

LePage takes message to cordial outlets, ignores other media

19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Republican Gov. Paul LePage has gone three months without a press conference and has retreated to friendly talk-radio stations and conservative online outlets. It appears the new normal for Maine journalists is covering LePage's often unchallenged, sometimes dubious remarks to websites like Breitbart or on WVOM-FM and WGAN-FM on Tuesdays and Thursday mornings.

