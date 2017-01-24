LePage accuses Maine cities of 'break...

LePage accuses Maine cities of 'breaking the laws' on General Assistance

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Gov. Paul LePage accused Maine's largest cities of "breaking the laws" by giving certain poor immigrants General Assistance benefits and suggested that his budget proposal to eliminate the $12.1 million welfare program is political payback against Portland and other municipalities that have defied his repeated attempts to exclude such people. "You follow the rules, there would have been no problems," LePage said Tuesday on WVOM radio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Sun longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,232,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC