LePage accuses Maine cities of 'breaking the laws' on General Assistance

Gov. Paul LePage accused Maine's largest cities of "breaking the laws" by giving certain poor immigrants General Assistance benefits and suggested that his budget proposal to eliminate the $12.1 million welfare program is political payback against Portland and other municipalities that have defied his repeated attempts to exclude such people. "You follow the rules, there would have been no problems," LePage said Tuesday on WVOM radio .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.