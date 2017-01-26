Legal sale of pot delayed in Maine
LePage signed the bill on Friday night. It will still become legal to possess and grow marijuana in the state on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC