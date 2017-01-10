Judge changes site for trial of Maine...

Judge changes site for trial of Maine deputy accused of sex crimes against children

A former Lincoln County sheriff's deputy indicted in August on 22 counts of sexual abuse of a minor and other charges will be tried in Kennebec County, a Maine Superior Court justice has ruled. Kenneth L. Hatch, 46, of Whitefield has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, three counts of unlawful sexual contact, and eight counts of aggravated furnishing of marijuana.

