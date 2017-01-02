Inside Donald Trump's winter retreat
When Donald Trump assumes office this month, his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago will become the holiday retreat of the U.S. President. But the sprawling Palm Beach property is a far cry from George W. Bush's Texas ranch or George H.W. Bush's Maine beachfront home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC