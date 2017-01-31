Impact of Boy Scouts accepting transgender children unclear in Maine
The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday that it will allow transgender children to enroll in Scouting programs beginning immediately, but it was unclear Tuesday if the policy change would impact any troops in Maine. R. Scott Harvey, Scout executive for the Katahdin Area Council , said Tuesday in an email that he was unaware of any transgender children being turned away from troops in northern and eastern Maine.
