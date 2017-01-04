Ice storm in Maine cancels school for many, delays for others
A thin layer of ice that coated the roads early Wednesday caused schools all around the region to close for the day or open late because of treacherous driving conditions. "There was actually a fair amount of freezing rain," meteorologist Maureen Hastings of the National Weather Service in Caribou said of the storm that hit Maine early Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC