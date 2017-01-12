Ice carving demo in the amphitheater
Tim Pierce, master chef of the Samoset Resort and champion ice carver, will lead new carvers in a demonstration of his skills Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 p.m. in the Camden Amphitheatre, Atlantic Avenue adjacent to the library. Spectators are invited to watch Pierce warm up registered carvers for the big Community Ice Carving and Festival Saturday, Feb. 4, the first day of Camden Winterfest.
