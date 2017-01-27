How leaders of Maine's women's march plan to sustain momentum

Still energized from last week, local women's march organizers are working to channel the enthusiasm of what has been called the largest day of protests in U.S. history. "We need to show up and continue to fight for the things we believe in," said Maine's national chapter chair Genevieve Morgan of Portland, who helped shepherd 5,000 people , from teenagers to 87 year olds, from across the state to the Women's March on Washington the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration.

