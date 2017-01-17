Herring Gut Learning Center Announces Sam Belknap as Executive Director
Herring Gut Learning Center's board and staff are pleased to announce Sam Belknap as Executive Director. Sam has extensive experience working to support coastal communities in Maine and he is uniquely equipped to lead the organization in furthering its mission of educating students through hands-on study in aquaculture and marine science.
