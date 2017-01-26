Governor's Address: Experts recognize...

Governor's Address: Experts recognize that lowering taxes would make Maine more competitive

Legislators may not understand how taxes work, but experts recognize the tax reforms in my budget would make Maine more competitive and more prosperous. The non-partisan Tax Foundation has reviewed the tax changes in my budget, which reduces individual income taxes, lowers corporate taxes, broadens the sales tax and eliminates the death tax.

