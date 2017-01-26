Governor's Address: Experts recognize that lowering taxes would make Maine more competitive
Legislators may not understand how taxes work, but experts recognize the tax reforms in my budget would make Maine more competitive and more prosperous. The non-partisan Tax Foundation has reviewed the tax changes in my budget, which reduces individual income taxes, lowers corporate taxes, broadens the sales tax and eliminates the death tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|13 hr
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC