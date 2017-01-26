Gov. Paul LePage touts budget, takes on challengers in Biddeford
Gov. Paul LePage restarted his public town hall series Wednesday night in Biddeford with one of the more ornery crowds he has faced on the tour. As the 90-minute event progressed, some members of the audience grew bolder about shouting questions and challenging LePage's statements while others urged them to be more respectful.
