Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and signed a bill to delay...
Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and signed a bill to delay retail marijuana sales in Maine and close a loophole that could have allowed people under age 21 to legally possess the drug. On Thursday night, LePage stated that he had no plans to sign the high-profile bill until lawmakers provided money to his administration to begin rulemaking and transferred oversight authority to another state agency.
