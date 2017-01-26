Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Frid...

Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and signed a bill to delay retail marijuana sales in Maine and close a loophole that could have allowed people under age 21 to legally possess the drug. On Thursday night, LePage stated that he had no plans to sign the high-profile bill until lawmakers provided money to his administration to begin rulemaking and transferred oversight authority to another state agency.

