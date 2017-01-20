Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine present: Pirates of Penzance

Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Grand is excited to bring back the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine , live on the Stanley Subaru Stage and their production of the classic G&S opera "The Pirates of Penzance" running two consecutive weekends beginning Friday February 10th through Sunday, February 19th, with showtimes at 7 pm on Fridays and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

