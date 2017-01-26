Friday films continue in February

Belfast Free Library's Friday Night Flix is themed to complement the 2017 Camden Conference: Refugees & Global Migration: Humanity's Crisis, running Feb. 17 through 19 at the Camden Opera House; the three satellite venues include the University of Maine's Hutchinson Center; For more information, visit Friday Night Flix takes place Fridays at 7 p.m. in the Abbott Room of Belfast Free Library, 106 High St. If heavy snow is forecast, films are screened the next evening, Saturday, also at 7 p.m. Film buffs Karen Gleeson and Paul Sheridan have chosen a range of films, some serious, some with wry humor, but all engaging dramas about modern life in the midst of crisis.

