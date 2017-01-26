Federal agency makes it clear: Even l...

Federal agency makes it clear: Even legal marijuana users can't buy guns

Language added last week to Form 4473, filled out by gun buyers nationwide, steps up federal efforts to keep guns out of the hands of marijuana users, even as legal use of the drug spreads. The federal government is stepping up its efforts to keep guns out of the hands marijuana users, even as legal use of the drug is spreading around the country.

