Envision a summer chamber adventure

21 hrs ago

Bay Chamber Concerts and Music School is accepting applications for the Envision Chamber Music Workshop, a weeklong intensive music camp for youth age 12 through 18. Participants will receive coaching from Sophie and Josie Davis, Maya French, Nate Martin and Colin Wheatley, with additional workshops offered by Anna French. The faculty is comprised of young professional musicians, most of whom grew up studying music in Maine.

