EMMC Welcomes New Otolaryngologist

Medical issues affecting the ears, nose, face, sinuses, throat, larynx, and neck can be particularly uncomfortable for those who experience them, but fortunately, medical specialists who focus specifically on these issues can help patients find relief. To ensure better access for patients who need this type of care, EMMC is pleased to welcome Angela Tsai, MD, to Eastern Maine Otolaryngology.

