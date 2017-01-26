EMMC Welcomes New Otolaryngologist
Medical issues affecting the ears, nose, face, sinuses, throat, larynx, and neck can be particularly uncomfortable for those who experience them, but fortunately, medical specialists who focus specifically on these issues can help patients find relief. To ensure better access for patients who need this type of care, EMMC is pleased to welcome Angela Tsai, MD, to Eastern Maine Otolaryngology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC