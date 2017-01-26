EMMC Welcomes New Otolaryngologist

EMMC Welcomes New Otolaryngologist

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Medical issues affecting the ears, nose, face, sinuses, throat, larynx, and neck can be particularly uncomfortable for those who experience them, but fortunately, medical specialists who focus specifically on these issues can help patients find relief. To ensure better access for patients who need this type of care, EMMC is pleased to welcome Angela Tsai, MD, to Eastern Maine Otolaryngology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC