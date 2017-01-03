Ecologist to speak about Maine sedges

According to Arsenault, "Sedges have edges!" is the most common expression heard about sedges, but what, he asks, exactly is a sedge? "These grass-like plants are found in virtually every habitat type in Maine," he said. "The vast majority of the over 250 species of Maine sedges are native to the state, including two species found nowhere else in the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.