East Coast Yacht Sales opens office at Front ...
Yarmouth-based East Coast Yacht Sales announced Jan. 5 it has opened a brokerage office in Front Street Shipyard. The move is intended to support the shipyard's diverse client base, according to the announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC