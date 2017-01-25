Distinctive artistic vision brightens winter exhibits at UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor
Three new exhibits opened at the University of Maine Museum of Art on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor on Jan. 13 and will run through May 6. They feature three contemporary artists - two based in Maine, one based in New York - that each have a distinctive, unusual approach to their chosen mediums and subject matter. "The Life of David," cast bronze and video, by Jared Cowan is on display at the University of Maine Museum of Art on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC