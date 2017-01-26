Developer with childhood dream to 'own my own town' buys Maine waterfront inn

Developer Paul Coulombe and Danielle Betts, a civil engineer with the Knickerbocker Group, listen to public comments during an information session on a proposal for a roundabout, as well as Coulombe's plans for a future retail development in Boothbay, in Boothbay in this August 2016 file photo. The Rocktide Inn & Restaurant , and an adjacent vacant lot on the east shore of Boothbay Harbor were recently purchased by developer Paul Coulombe of Southport, who made his fortune selling White Rock Distilleries to Jim Beam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.