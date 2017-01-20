Credit Union to award scholarships to UMaine students
University Credit Union announced the second year of its scholarship program. The program awards eight $1,000 scholarships to students beginning their studies in the fall 2017 semester at one of the seven University of Maine System campuses or Maine Maritime Academy.
