Couple preserves culture, history of ...

Couple preserves culture, history of northern Maine on video

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Artist Bill Duncan a neighbor of the Jepsons on Madawaska Lake, experiments with a new painting technique on a beach in Punta Gorda, Florida. Stockholm native Dave Quist and his wife Genie take the Jepsons on a trip up the Silver River in rural Florida in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Wed longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC