Committee endorses bill to delay marijuana sales in Maine

A legislative committee unanimously endorsed a bill Thursday, Jan. 20, that would close a potential loophole in Maine's marijuana legalization law but delay retail sales of pot until at least February 2018. In the legislative session's first major action on marijuana policy, the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee endorsed a bill that would: Require agencies to complete rulemaking by the end of October but delay retail marijuana sales licenses until at least February 2018.

