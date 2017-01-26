Cold Comfort auditions Jan. 29
Cold Comfort Theater will hold auditions Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, for an early spring production of John Cariani's "Almost, Maine." The open auditions will begin at 1 p.m. on the first floor of First Baptist Church, 95 High St. Parking is in the rear of the church and there are both back and front front doors.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
