City of Hallowell now offering Rapid ...

City of Hallowell now offering Rapid Renewal Service

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: State of Maine

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced that the City of Hallowell has launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State's online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations. Rapid Renewal is an e-commerce service allowing citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless online transaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Maine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,817 • Total comments across all topics: 277,888,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC