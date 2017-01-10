City of Hallowell now offering Rapid Renewal Service
Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has announced that the City of Hallowell has launched Rapid Renewal, the Department of the Secretary of State's online service for the renewal of motor vehicle registrations. Rapid Renewal is an e-commerce service allowing citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless online transaction.
