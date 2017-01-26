Celebrate Great Sailing and All Thing...

Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Ocean Navigator

Registration is Open for the Second Annual Camden Classics Cup, July 27-29, 2017 Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine Camden, Maine: The Camden Classics Cup is on the calendars of classic, vintage, and Spirit of Tradition boat owners looking for the best sailing in New England. Now in its second year, the event opens the classic yacht racing season in Maine and serves as the introduction to Camden Classics Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ocean Navigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec '16 Trudy 4
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,306,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC