Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine
Registration is Open for the Second Annual Camden Classics Cup, July 27-29, 2017 Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine Camden, Maine: The Camden Classics Cup is on the calendars of classic, vintage, and Spirit of Tradition boat owners looking for the best sailing in New England. Now in its second year, the event opens the classic yacht racing season in Maine and serves as the introduction to Camden Classics Week.
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
