Registration is Open for the Second Annual Camden Classics Cup, July 27-29, 2017 Celebrate Great Sailing and All Things Maine and Maritime in Camden, Maine Camden, Maine: The Camden Classics Cup is on the calendars of classic, vintage, and Spirit of Tradition boat owners looking for the best sailing in New England. Now in its second year, the event opens the classic yacht racing season in Maine and serves as the introduction to Camden Classics Week.

