Cause undetermined in fatal Washingto...

Cause undetermined in fatal Washington fire

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of last week's fire that killed a father and son in the town of Washington cannot be determined because of the severe damage to the house. "Investigators say there is nothing to indicate the fire is anything but an accident," Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a press release Jan. 30. The fire destroyed the one-story home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig... Sun Longtail 1
News Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus... Jan 22 longtail 1
News Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r... Jan 11 longtail 1
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec '16 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec '16 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec '16 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec '16 Cathy mason 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,461 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC