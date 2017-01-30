Cause undetermined in fatal Washington fire

The State Fire Marshal's Office says the cause of last week's fire that killed a father and son in the town of Washington cannot be determined because of the severe damage to the house. "Investigators say there is nothing to indicate the fire is anything but an accident," Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a press release Jan. 30. The fire destroyed the one-story home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.