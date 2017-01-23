Cancellations coming in as icy storm approaches Maine
The number of school, state and event cancellations began rising early Monday evening as Maine braced for a storm expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain late Monday night into Tuesday evening. National Weather Service forecasters said Monday that the storm will arrive in southern reaches of the state late Monday night, mostly in the form of snow.
Maine Discussions

|Title
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
