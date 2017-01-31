Camden Hills skiers continue to prep for postseason meets

The Camden Hills Alpine and Nordic high school ski teams were back on the snow over the weekend as the Windjammers participated in separate events on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28. At Mount Abram Jan. 27, the Alpine team participated in a giant slalom meet, which resulted in topnotch performances from several Windjammers - including a first-place finish for Audrey Heriz-Smith.

