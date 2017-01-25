Beginning beekeeping with UMaine Extension

A five-session University of Maine Cooperative Extension beginning beekeeping course starts Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at University of Maine at Machias Science Building, 116 O'Brien Ave., Room 102, Machias. Remaining classes are Feb. 23, March 2, March 9 and March 16. Snow date is March 23. Taught by Master Beekeeper Andrew Dewey, class topics include the honeybee colony, hive construction, seasonal management, pests and diseases, and honey production.

