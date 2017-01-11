Annual State of Maine Agricultural Tr...

Annual State of Maine Agricultural Trades Show kicks off in Augusta

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Since Launa Varney's father died last year, she and her husband, Chuck, of Windham have been doing their best to learn about how to carry on some of his crops and take care of his antique tractors. Not being farmers by trade, the couple said they enjoy learning about techniques for growing and even tractor repair from others who specialize in those fields, which is what brought them to the 76th State of Maine Agricultural Trades Show on Tuesday.

