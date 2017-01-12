Angus King, Susan Collins split on repeal of Obamacare
Despite her push to delay efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins joined her Republican colleagues early Thursday to adopt a budget plan that would end the program and remove the threat of a filibuster by opponents of the move. Maine's junior senator, independent Angus King, said the Senate "made a serious mistake tonight" in its 1:30 a.m. adoption of the measure on a party line 51-48 vote.
