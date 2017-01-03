Agricultural Career Fair to be held Wednesday during Maine Agricultural Trades Show
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Labor , are pleased to announce the first Agricultural Career Fair to be held during the Agricultural Trades Show in Augusta, ME. The Career Fair will take place on Wednesday, January 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center.
