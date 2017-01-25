Advocates turn in petitions to put Medicaid on ballot
Health care advocates in Maine say they have more than enough signatures to get a referendum to expand Medicaid coverage on the November ballot. The Mainers for Health Care campaign says the federal funding would cover tens of thousands of Mainers who can't afford health insurance but have been denied coverage through Medicaid.
