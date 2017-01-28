A trade war with Mexico would put Maine paper jobs at risk

A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall Nov. 9, 2016, at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. PORTLAND, Maine - Last year, about $10.8 million in pulp and paper products left Maine for Mexico, which made up the fifth-largest market for the state's paper exports, behind Canada, Belgium, China and Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.