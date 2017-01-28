A trade war with Mexico would put Maine paper jobs at risk
A general view shows a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall Nov. 9, 2016, at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. PORTLAND, Maine - Last year, about $10.8 million in pulp and paper products left Maine for Mexico, which made up the fifth-largest market for the state's paper exports, behind Canada, Belgium, China and Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec 29
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Trudy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC