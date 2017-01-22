A snowy, icy nor'easter bears down on Maine
For the third time in the past few weeks, Maine is in the cross hairs of a mixed precipitation event. Accumulating snow, sleet, ice, rain and wind will be thrown at the state beginning Monday night and won't completely leave the state until Wednesday morning.
