A retail marijuana moratorium is necessary to defend public health

Gov. Paul LePage over the weekend signed a proclamation making passage of Question 1 official , and marijuana legalization is poised to become law on Jan. 30. The portions of the initiative allowing home grows and the possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana will take effect immediately, the commercialization of marijuana, but retail shops and social clubs need to go through the rulemaking process. The discussion now turns to how it will move through rulemaking, how to protect the health and safety of Mainers and how to respect democracy, or the will of the voters.

