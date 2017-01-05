a Last Act WIll Be Making Trump's Election Final

Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. performs his last constitutional act by presiding over the joint session of Congress Friday in the House chamber for the official acceptance of the Electoral College results from the states. The Constitution directs Biden to break the seal on the results from the Electoral College votes held Dec. 19 in the state capitals and then tally the results to determine if a candidate has a majority of the electors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.