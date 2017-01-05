a Last Act WIll Be Making Trump's Ele...

a Last Act WIll Be Making Trump's Election Final

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. performs his last constitutional act by presiding over the joint session of Congress Friday in the House chamber for the official acceptance of the Electoral College results from the states. The Constitution directs Biden to break the seal on the results from the Electoral College votes held Dec. 19 in the state capitals and then tally the results to determine if a candidate has a majority of the electors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d... Dec 30 longtail 1
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... Dec 29 Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,780 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC