A high school band has driven two Portland politicians to socialism

Tom MacMillan, a 2015 candidate for Portland mayor, and Seth Baker, who lost a November bid to represent the city in the state Senate, say they're leaving the Maine Green Independent Party because a party leader will be attending the presidential inauguration. Instead of sticking with a party that "is unwilling to keep its own leadership in line," MacMillan said he and Baker would be joining the Socialist Party, which is not currently on the ballot in Maine.

