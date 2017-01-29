6 takeaways from an examination of rural Maine's future
Steve Sherman, the first assessor in Oxbow Plantation, led his community through the process of deorganizing, culminating in a final town vote Nov. 8. He's pictured on his Christmas tree farm in Oxbow on Nov. 7, 2016. Moosehead Lake in Greenville is seen just after sunrise on Nov. 22, 2016, from the dock at Wilsons on Moosehead Lake, which offers cabins and guide services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Paul LePage reversed course Friday and sig...
|2 hr
|Longtail
|1
|Paul LePage needs a lesson in humanity, not jus...
|Jan 22
|longtail
|1
|Mainers will pay more to stay warm and on the r...
|Jan 11
|longtail
|1
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Dec 30
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Dec '16
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Cathy mason
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC