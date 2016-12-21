Winter storm socks U.S. New England region, snaps power lines
A sidewalk plow and a street plow work to clear a neighborhood in Bangor, Maine, U.S. December 30, 2016. A winter storm lashed New England with heavy snow and high winds on Friday, cutting power lines as some areas were blanketed with more than 24 inches of snow, the U.S. National Weather Service said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Maine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-marijuana forces urge Maine lawmakers to d...
|Fri
|longtail
|1
|Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on...
|Thu
|Jonathan Mann Pastor
|1
|Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11)
|Dec 23
|clintna dean
|108
|Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15)
|Dec 14
|Cathy mason
|2
|Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09)
|Dec 12
|Trudy
|4
|open letter to Susan Collins
|Nov '16
|Maureen0905
|1
|Democrats for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|John Locke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC