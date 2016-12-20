Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot br...

Visions of legal made-in-Maine pot brownies dance in their heads

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Although Maine voted in November to legalize recreational marijuana , that law has not yet taken effect. And Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., who is President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, has strongly criticized the Obama administration for not strictly enforcing federal marijuana laws in states that have decriminalized the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
News Chief Justice Roberts upgrades home on Maine coast Oct '16 Sweety2610 2
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,331 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,648

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC