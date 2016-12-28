UMaine planetarium director selected for starry international role
Students on a field trip watch a presentation about stars at the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine last week. Shawn Laatsch, director of the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine, will start his role as president of the International Planetarium Society in January.
