UMaine planetarium director selected ...

UMaine planetarium director selected for starry international role

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Students on a field trip watch a presentation about stars at the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine last week. Shawn Laatsch, director of the Emera Astronomy Center and Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine, will start his role as president of the International Planetarium Society in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Monday storm could drop up to a foot of snow on... 1 hr Jonathan Mann Pastor 1
Bangor Maine Sucks! (Sep '11) Dec 23 clintna dean 108
News Culture site names the best movie ever set in M... (Oct '15) Dec 14 Cathy mason 2
News Study reveals 'hidden homeless' in rural America (Jun '09) Dec 12 Trudy 4
open letter to Susan Collins Nov '16 Maureen0905 1
Democrats for Gary Johnson Nov '16 John Locke 1
News Trump visit to Lisbon seen as crucial to his ch... Oct '16 Morals and values 1
See all Maine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,662 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC